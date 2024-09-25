Patriots' Robert Kraft Wins Rare Tom Brady Item
Tom Brady may no longer be a member of the New England Patriots, but he remains tight with Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
This week, Brady and Kraft both attended at Fanatics' "Holy Grails" auction, which is an event where celebrities, athletes and top business people bid on rare sports cards.
Well, Kraft won one of Brady's.
Kraft laid $120,000 down for the 2000 Playoff Contenders Rookie Ticket Autograph Tom Brady card as he was seated alongside Brady in the process, via Skyler Caruso of People.
A total of four Brady cards were auctioned off for a grand total of $813,600.
Kraft made sure to get his hands on one of them.
Of course, Brady and Kraft go back a long way.
New England originally selected Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft when Drew Bledsoe was still playing quarterback for the club.
Brady was thrust into the Pats' starting role due to an injury to Bledsoe in 2001, and the rest is history. Brady went on to lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships and nine Super Bowl appearances. New England also won 17 AFC East divison titles during Brady's tenure in Foxborough, including 11 straight between 2009 and 2019.
The future Hall-of-Famer spent 20 seasons with the Pats before bolting to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers via free agency in March 2020. Brady then proceeded to guide the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl during his debut campaign with the team.
Kraft never wanted Brady to leave New England, and the split seemed more about Brady and Bill Belichick's strained relationship than anything else.
But to this day, Kraft and Brady remain very close, and that doesn't appear to be something that will ever change.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!