Patriots Receive Interesting Bold Prediction
Through three weeks to start the 2024 NFL season, the New England Patriots hold a 1-2 record. After their Week 1 upset victory, things have started coming back down to earth.
While they have lost their last two games, the Patriots did almost pull off a Week 2 win. They ended up losing a heartbreaker in overtime. Last week, they were blown out by a final score of 24-3.
Despite the blowout loss, two members of the media has made a very interesting bold prediction for New England throughout the rest of the season.
Tim McKone of 98.5 The Sports Hub believes that the Patriots have a path to seven wins this season. Scott Zolak, the color analyst for the team, believes they could end up winning nine games.
Either one of those predictions coming true would be a big win for New England. Coming into the season, the Patriots weren't given much of a chance to win even seven games.
Jerod Mayo has established a new brand of football in New England. It's clear that his team is going to play hard and adopt and old-school style of football. He wants to establish the running game first and foremost and play a chaotic and hard-nosed style of defense.
At the very worst, the Patriots aren't going to be a pushover. They're going to compete hard each and every week.
Whether or not their effort will result in seven wins or more remains to be seen. But, the effort they're putting on the field gives them a chance to accomplish that goal.
It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season goes for New England.
Next up will be a Week 4 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. Make sure to tune in for the game at 4:05 p.m. EST on Sunday afternoon.
