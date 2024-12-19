Patriots' Drake Maye Responds to Jerod Mayo Speculation
There are a whole lot of rumors swirling around New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo right about now.
Is Mayo safe? Will he keep his job? Will the Patriots can him?
There are a lot of conflicting reports on Mayo's status, with some sure that New England will give him another chance in 2025 and others wondering if these last three games will make or break him.
But one thing is for sure: quarterback Drake Maye appears to be fully behind him.
While speaking to reporters, Maye offered his thoughts on Mayo's job security.
“We trust the plan he’s got for us, and we trust what he says in the team meeting rooms and all those little sayings that he has,” Maye said (h/t Gayle Troiani of NESN). “ I just think the results are coming. I think they’re coming. I think everybody wishes they were now, and I think we’re kind of striving for that. But sometimes, it doesn’t work out that way.”
Maye added that he and the players are "backing him," an indication that Mayo has not lost the locker room in spite of conjecture that hinted otherwise earlier in the season.
The Pats have gone just 3-11 in Mayo's first year at the helm, but that is not the primary reason why some feel that Mayo should be gone.
It's Mayo's strange in-game decision-making and, most of all, his inability to control his remarks postgame that has many Patriots fans frustrated.
Mayo has put his foot in his mouth countless times in 2024, and he just can't seem to curb his tongue. That surely isn't something that sits well with ownership, and you have to question whether that could ultimately be his death knell.
All of that said, it seems more likely that Robert Kraft will at least afford Mayo one more season to prove himself, as it's not like Mayo was handed a talented roster this year.
