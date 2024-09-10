Insider Names Patriots Landing Spot for Star WR
The New England Patriots will be aggressive searching for a true No. 1 wide receiver in the near future. At this point in time, they have good young talented players at the position but no go-to option.
Looking ahead to next offseason, there are quite a few options who could be available. One of them is Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Recently, Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer connected the Patriots to Higgins once again. The two parties have been connected in rumors before, but there is now a new link between them.
"Tee Higgins is either going to be a free agent or they're gonna tag him with the intention of trading him after the year. Either way, Tee Higgins will be available. He's somebody I think you certainly could look at."
Higgins would be a huge upgrade for New England. He has had some nagging injury issues over the last couple of years, but has shown the ability to be a big-time playmaker.
In 2023, he caught 42 passes for 656 yards and five touchdowns. However, back in 2022 he racked up 74 catches for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns.
Those numbers are even more impressive when you think that he put them up playing with both Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. Even in such a talented wide receiver trio, Higgins was putting up star numbers.
At just 25 years old, Higgins would also be a perfect long-term fit.
With rookie quarterback Drake Maye set to take the field likely at some point this season, he'll need a true go-to target. Higgins would be able to grow with him and they could form a lethal connection long-term.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for both Higgins and the Patriots. He seems like a perfect fit and does seem likely to be available.
Expect to continue hearing rumors connecting him to New England. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Patriots end up showing major interest in trying to bring him onboard.
