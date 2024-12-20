Patriots WR Has Awkward Exchange With Reporter
It has been a pretty rough season for the New England Patriots, so it's good to see that at least some of their players are keeping a rather good sense of humor throughout the process.
Perhaps the most jovial of them all is wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who had an incredibly awkward—and hilarious—exchange with a reporter this week.
While Bourne was explaining that his wife was his stylist and that she prepares all of his outfits, Dan Roche of WBZ Sports asked an incredibly odd question.
He asked if he could have Bourne's wife's number...for business.
"Can I get her number? In a respectful way for the strictly wardrobe part of life?" Roche said.
Fortunately, Bourne rolled with the question in stride.
The confused face that Bourne initially made when Roche made his inquiry was particularly funny, but once he figured out what was going on, everything went smoothly.
Bourne returned to the field in October after suffering a torn ACL midway through last season. He got off to a bit of a slow start in 2024, but he has since gotten on a bit of a roll.
The 29-year-old has logged at least three catches in each of his past five games, and on the year overall, he has totaled 22 receptions for 253 yards and a touchdown.
There was plenty of speculation that the Patriots were going to move Bourne at the trade deadline, but they opted to hold on to him.
New England signed the Eastern Washington product to a three-year contract extension last offseason, so the Pats apparently view him as a part of their future.
Bourne arrived in Foxborough in 2021 and had the most productive campaign of his NFL career during his first season with the club, hauling in 55 receptions for 800 yards and five scores.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!