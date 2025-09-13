Analyst Makes Bold Patriots Prediction for Dolphins Game
Despite the greater Miami, Florida, area being a haven of warmer weather for many from the Northeast. It has never been a place where the New England Patriots have found a lot of success on the football field.
The Patriots have a notorious history of losing games in the September heat in South Florida. In addition to late-season games in December, which have cost them playoff seeding. Even none other than Tom Brady has struggled in the city he now calls home in his retirement.
So what's to say second-year quarterback Drake Maye can lead them to a win this Sunday?
Maye's season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders wasn't bad, but it no doubt didn't live up to the hype that many Patriots fans had hoped for. He went 30 for 46, with one touchdown, one interception, and 11 rushing yards. Despite the 20-13 loss, the narrative around the Patriots' signal caller remains positive.
There's another narrative in play as the Mike Vrabel-coached squad makes its way to Miami Gardens this weekend. The Patriots have a less-than-stellar record in divisional games on the road against the Dolphins.
Since 2013, the Patriots have gone 2-10 against the Dolphins in Miami. Their last win came in 2019 when Tom Brady was under center. Despite that poor record, some say Maye is going to have a field day this Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
One person in particular is NFL Network Analyst Adam Rank.
Rank predicts a big day for the Patriots quarterback.
"I'm gonna say that Drake Maye goes down to Miami and has three touchdown passes," said Rank. "Oh, and he also runs for one," the writer and analyst stated.
Despite being favored, the Dolphins' performance last week on the road against Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts raises concerns. This is also a point brought up by Rank.
"Did you not see Daniel Jones out there looking like Bert Jones?" Rank joked about how good the Colts quarterback looked last Sunday.
The Dolphins will need to get their act together if they want to stop Rank's prediction from coming true. Their 33-8 season opener loss has to have both Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels looking at what they're up against on Sunday and feeling very confident.
As for Maye, time will tell if what has been predicted about what he can do on the field will come true
