Patriots Re-Sign Rookie OL to Practice Squad
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 2 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, they continue to make adjustments to their roster.
The Pats announced on Thursday that they have re-signed guard Jack Conley to the practice squad. The former BC Eagles’ lineman’s return was first reported earlier in the day by The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, via his agent Matt Leist of LAA Sports and Entertainment.
In order to accommodate Conley’s signing, New England released guard Mehki Butler from their scout team.
Conley was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent in May out of Boston College. The 6’7” 333-pounder, played at right guard, left guard, right tackle and as a tackle-eligible tight end during his college career. Last season, he started all 12 games at right guard and earned All-ACC honorable mention. In 45 career games with the Eagles, Conley played 1,667 total offensive snaps, allowing 13 sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 75 hurries. As a graduate student last season, he was an All-ACC Honorable Mention under Eagles’ head coach and former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.
Despite being released from the Patriots practice squad on Aug. 28, Conley finds himself back in Foxborough for his second tour of duty with the club. As Melo noted on Thursday, Conley was an “impressive performer throughout the preseason,” playing a total of 76 snaps without allowing a single sack. With the Pats continuously searching for depth along their offensive line, the 24-year-old’s versatility should earn him his share of roster elevations this season.
Butler was originally signed by New England as an undrafted rookie out of Arkansas State on May 12 — parlayin a rookie minicamp invite into a free agent contract. The 6’3” 310-pound lineman, was released by the Pats during final roster cuts on Aug. 26 and then signed to the practice squad on Aug. 27. Butler earned NJCCA first-team All-America recognition at Iowa Western Community College in 2020 before transferring to Arkansas State. He started 38 games at left guard for Arkansas State.
Having flashed at several points throughout training camp and the preseason, Butler should find a home sooner, rather than later. The 24-year-old credited the experience he had this summer in New England for laying a proper foundation for his pro football career.
"Training camp was a dream come true," Butler told Patriots on SI in July. "They're really helping me be a better player on and off the field. I'm grateful to be in this position and can't wait to grow as a man and player."
