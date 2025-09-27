Analyst Explains How Patriots Can Beat Panthers
There are some nerves going into the weekend for Pats fans. At 1-2, the Patriots can compete; they just can't stick the landing with finishing off a game. If they can't do that this Sunday against the 1-2 Carolina Panthers, at home, some of their problems may get bigger for them.
Luckily, there's a game plan in place for how the Patriots can reach 2-2, and then shift their focus to a tough Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The funny thing is that head coach Mike Vrabel didn't craft it.
Boston radio personality Adam Jones, from the Jones and Keefe show on WEEI, has a solid plan to get past an inferior team in Week 4, so the Patriots can face a tough matchup against the division leaders the following week with some optimism. Jones' analyst does hold some validity, at least in the eyes of Pats fans.
As a matter of fact, Jones did all this in 60 seconds.
To start, this may be an easy point to address after last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jones feels that it's smart for the Patriots to bench Rhamondre Stevenson and Pop Douglas. Stevenson already has two fumbles this year, and he had seven in 2024. Jones even feels that the Pats should cut Pop Douglas, but they probably won't even consider that at the moment.
On a more positive side, Jones thinks Efton Chism III should get some action on the field on Sunday after impressing all preseason but being on the inactive list in September. That being said, the focus should be more on Hunter Henry and Stefon Diggs.
"I want to focus more on those two on the offense this week," Jones told listeners.
The Panthers had one of the worst defenses of all time in 2024; they're not much better this year.
"I'm using TreVeyon Henderson," Jones said. "What'd you draft him for at 38 if you're not going to use him in a spot like this?"
Jones made it clear that the Patriots can't shoot themselves in the foot with penalties and then let the Panthers become their own worst enemy; all should be right in the greater Northeast, as a win would be achieved if all his previous statements take shape this weekend.
Then, it's on to Buffalo.
For a radio personality who is meant to banter week in and week out about where the team is at, some of which you can agree on, some of which you can't, he makes valid points.
Will some of that be utilized between now and kickoff? We shall see.
