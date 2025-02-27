Analyst Identifies 'Ideal' Draft Pick for Patriots
The New England Patriots own the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft this year, and there are a lot of directions in which they can go with the selection.
The Patriots can actually have some fun with it, as they already have their quarterback of the future in Drake Maye, so there is no pressure to have to find a way to take Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.
Instead, New England can simply choose to address one of its many needs, and Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus seems to believe that Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan would represent the "ideal" choice for the Pats.
"The 6-foot-5, big-bodied X-receiver out of Arizona would certainly fit the bill as a difference-maker who could make up for the growing pains that come with developing a young passer," Cameron wrote.
McMillan is coming off of a brilliant 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns, establishing himself as the second-best wide out in this draft class behind Colorado's Travis Hunter.
The 21-year-old arrived at Arizona in 2022 and made an immediate impact, averaging 18 yards per catch during his freshman season. He then racked up 1,402 yards and 10 scores in Year 2.
Wide receiver is unquestionably one of the Patriots' most prominent needs heading into the offseason, as they had probably the worst receiving corps in football this past year.
Yes, New England has plenty of cap room to sign free agents or to potentially swing some trades, but there aren't a ton of great options on the open market, and blockbuster trades are never easy.
The simplest solution for the Pats could be finding a dynamic receiver in the draft, and McMillan would certainly represent that.
