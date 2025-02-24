Patriots Find RB Solution in Eye-Opening Prediction
The New England Patriots need wide receivers and offensive linemen more than anything else on the offensive side of the ball, but that does not mean they are entirely set at every other position.
For example, the Patriots could definitely use an upgrade at running back, as the tandem of Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson was not exactly impressive in 2024.
More specifically, Stevenson struggled, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry while fumbling seven times. And that came after signing a four-year contract extension.
As a result, New England may look to pick up a halfback in the NFL Draft, and Michael DeVito of Musket Fire sees the Pats landing an explosive threat in the third round: Ohio State Buckeyes star Quinshon Judkins.
"Judkins adds solid depth and allows [Mike] Vrabel to fill another hole by trading a player or two, e.g., Rhamondre Stevenson," DeVito wrote. "At worst, Judkins adds depth to a decent backfield that is in dire need of reinforcements."
The chances of the Patriots being able to trade Stevenson seem rather slim after the contract they just handed him, but that doesn't mean they can't actively look for his replacement.
Judkins could certainly represent that for New England, as he just racked up 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry en route to helping Ohio State win a national championship. He also logged 22 catches for 161 yards and a couple of scores.
Drake Maye needs all the help he can get, and having an electrifying weapon like Judkins in the backfield would certainly make his life easier.
New England could also look to pursue a running back in free agency, but it would probably be wise for the Pats to allocate that money elsewhere and simply pluck one in the draft this April.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!