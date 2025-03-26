Patriots Just Made the Perfect Move
The New England Patriots pulled off the move everyone has been waiting for. After a free agency period filled with splash signing after splash signing, the missing piece seemed to be a wide receiver. And until they got one, many considered their first offseason with Drake Maye a failure.
Now, they don't.
After trying to land Chris Godwin and DK Metcalf, and ultimately failing, the Patriots were running out of options. They needed the ability to pick between Travis Hunter OR Will Campbell in the first round, and the only way to do that was to have a WR1-ish player on the roster before the NFL Draft.
Diggs brings reliability like few others. Even in a year where he played eight games, he was on pace to be just under 1,000 yards, and at 31-years-old, remains one of the best route runners in the NFL.
Maye now has a target he knows will always be open. He has a pair of hands that is going to catch the ball most times, and with Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper at tight end, and Mack Hollins being their big man at wideout, the Patriots offense now has a group where Maye isn't relying on one name - and defenses can't shut it down by targeting that name.
The signing was exactly what the Patriots needed, no questions asked. Where they go from here depends on if they believe their wide receiver core is finished. Mike Vrabel passing on Hunter seems hard to believe, but for a franchise left tackle for his second-year quarterback, it might be worth it.
The options are there, the WR1 is there, and Maye's ceiling just grew. After an offseason filled with great move after great move, the Patriots needed one big-time signing to solify their A+ offseason. They got it in Stefon Diggs.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!