Analyst Predicts 'Surprising' Patriots Draft Direction
The New England Patriots seem to have solved their problem under center, as it looks like Drake Maye is their quarterback of the future.
However, the Patriots have a plethora of other roster holes that need to be filled, and they will have to attack them from all angles this coming offseason.
That includes the NFL Draft.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus has revealed his latest mock draft, and in it, he has New England selecting Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the fourth overall pick.
While McMillan has been linked to the Pats before, Sikkema actually thinks the receiver pick would actually be a bit surprising.
“This pick might be surprising since it’s not an offensive lineman, but with over $115 million in projected effective cap space, the Patriots have the financial flexibility to address the offensive line with quality veterans in free agency,” Sikkema wrote. “That could allow them to prioritize a high-ceiling pass catcher like Tetairoa McMillan at the top of the draft."
Therein lies the problem for the Patriots.
New England has so many needs that it will be difficult address all of them in one fell swoop, so the Pats will need to manage in both free agency and the draft.
Even though offensive line is a gigantic area of need for the Patriots, the team also needs significant help at wide out, as New England probably has the worst group of skill position players in football.
McMillan would certainly help with that, as he is coming off back-to-back magnificent seasons at Arizona. This year, he hauled in 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns.
The 6-foot-5 pass-catcher would instantly become one of Maye's top weapons in the aerial attack, and if the Pats are also able to land a free agent like Tee Higgins, it would suddenly give them a rather dynamic duo at a previously barren position.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!