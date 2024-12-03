Patriots Make Multiple Trades in NFL Draft Prediction
The New England Patriots are preparing to enter an absolutely pivotal offseason in which they will be tasked with filling out their drastic roster needs and surrounding Drake Maye with appropriate talent.
While the Patriots are surely hoping to patch many of their holes in free agency, they will also have the opportunity to add significant pieces in the NFL Draft.
Michael DeVito of Musket Fire recently ran a projection for New England's draft, and in his predictions, he has the Pats trading down twice in the second round.
"In the second round, the Pats traded down for an additional third-round pick, sending three picks—their second-round pick, the 36th pick, their fourth-rounder, No. 105, and their seventh-round pick, No. 240—to Chicago for the Bears' 39th and 73rd picks," DeVito wrote. " ... Now again, the Bears come knocking and offer their pick No. 42 in the second round and 148 in the fifth to the Pats for their 39th in the second round. It's too good an offer to pass up, and the Patriots make the deal."
DeVito then has the Patriots selected Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon with the 42nd overall pick.
It's definitely important for New England to add as much talent as possible, so accumulating more draft picks would be a good way for the Pats to go about doing that.
The Patriots will also need some help along their interior defensive line, so Harmon would absolutely represent a great selection for the team.
Harmon has logged 39 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, a couple of forced fumbles, a pair of fumble recoveries and four passes defended for Oregon this season.
New England has many areas that it needs to address heading into the offseason, and on both sides of the ball.
