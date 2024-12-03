Patriots' Jerod Mayo Under Fire for Repetitive Phrase
The New England Patriots fell to the Indianapolis Colts in heartbreaking fashion this past Sunday, representing their latest gut-wrenching loss.
Five of the Patriots' 10 losses have come within one score this season, which means that a couple of bounces here and there would have resulted in some more wins for New England.
That being said, you are what your record says you are, which is why some are getting frustrated with head coach Jerod Mayo consistently saying "if you take out" certain parts of the game.
Mayo has used the phrase multiple times this year, and it reared its head once again following the Pats' 25-24 defeat to the Colts in Week 13.
When asked what type of message it sends to his players when he keeps reiterating that phrase, Mayo said, "That's what the NFL is. The NFL comes down to a few plays," via Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald. "You look at it from one way, if we would have done this, and then you look at it the other way, we didn't get it done."
At some point, though, the Patriots will have to start making those plays rather than being on the wrong end of them most of the time.
It certainly hasn't been an easy road for Mayo in his debut campaign as New England's head coach, and he knew going in that it wasn't exactly going to be smooth sailing.
After all, the Pats have one of the least talented rosters in the NFL and probably have the worst set of skill position players in the league.
Mayo has also made his fair share of mistakes this year, but hopefully, he can learn from them.
Fortunately, the Patriots will have expansive cap room in the offseason, so they will have ample opportunity to add more pieces in the spring.
