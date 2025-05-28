Analyst Projects Flashy Rookie Season For Patriots RB
The New England Patriots had one of the worst offenses in the NFL in 2024, scoring the third-fewest points of the NFL last season and lacking any sort of credible wide receiver for Drake Maye to distribute the ball to. The Patriots' new regime with Mike Vrabel leading the way made offense a huge focal point in the 2025 NFL Draft, taking Will Campbell at left tackle and following that pick up with a pair of skill position players on Day Two.
The Patriots selected Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson and Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams in rounds two and three respectively, and Henderson has the potential to be a massive difference-maker in the Patriots' offense right away. Alex Kay of Bleacher Report went through and predicted the stat lines of several rookie running backs, and predicted Henderson to total 799 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and adding an additional 43 catches and three touchdowns receiving.
"While Henderson’s playmaking abilities will help keep defenses honest, he’ll be an even greater asset to Maye on passing downs as the first-year talent utterly excels in pass protection," Kay writes. "Henderson is clearly the top prospect in his class when it comes to taking on the blitz and keeping his quarterback upright. Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Henderson 'might’ve been the best pass-protection back I’ve seen come out of college' and NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah exclaimed that ;there’s nothing like; the pass pro tape he watched on the Buckeyes star. Those world-class pass pro capabilities, coupled with elite ball security—Henderson didn’t fumble once in college—should result in the rookie usurping Rhamondre Stevenson (a veteran who has been benched for turnover issues in the past) on New England’s depth chart as early as Week 1."
The Patriots certainly have high expectations for the dual-threat running back, which is why they took him in the second round of the draft. And while Rhamondre Stevenson will likely be the number one guy to begin the season, don't be shocked if the Ohio State product has a ton of touches early on and becomes the team's top running back by the end of the 2025 season.
