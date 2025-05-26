Key Position Raising Major Questions at Patriots OTAs
With OTAs now in full swing for the New England Patriots, Mike Vrabel and the team's staff have begun to get the first looks at their new roster and get an initial take at how their lineups could look on both ends of the ball entering next season.
And among the Patriots' competition ensuing weeks ahead of training camp and preseason getting underway, there's one certain spot on New England's roster that's managed to get a few eyebrows raised through their early reps of offseason training: left guard.
According to ESPN insider Mike Reiss, the Patriots' starting left guard spot has been one to generate a bit of uncertainty in the early motions of OTAs, with three different names lining up at the position.
"With the caveat that it's still early, and there is caution in drawing definitive conclusions from one May practice at the start of OTAs, left guard appears to be a spot with myriad possibilities and uncertainty; 2022 first-round pick Cole Strange, veteran free-agent signing Wes Schweitzer and undrafted free agent Jack Conley were the players lining up there, with 2024 fourth-round pick Layden Robinson — who was viewed as a fit in the previous scheme but whose projection in Josh McDaniels' offense is uncertain — not a full participant," Reiss wrote. "Considering that is the spot next to Campbell, who is making the transition to the NFL, it further amplifies its importance."
Throughout the course of last season, the Patriots' left guard spot saw its variety of contributors from start to finish, starting as a result of Cole Strange's offseason injury, which took him out of the action for more than half of the year. Whether it be Michael Jordan, Layden Robinson, or even Sidy Sow, it was a unit that had a fair share of changes.
Now, in the offseason leading up to their 2025 campaign, the Patriots' starting left guard spot still looks to be a bit of a mystery, and could continue to stay that way until New England navigates through the weeds of this offseason development and training camp.
The Patriots' line definitely saw some considerable improvements to move in the right direction, including the first-round selection of Will Campbell and veteran signings like Garrett Bradbury and Morgan Moses. But, perhaps the most interesting place on the line to keep an eye on leading into next season will fall upon that interior spot next to Campbell.
