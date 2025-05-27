Patriots Legend Takes Dig At Old Rival
New England Patriots legend Tom Brady made a special appearance at the Indy 500, partaking in many festivities in the lead up to the race. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was booed by the Indianapolis crowd, which he seemed to revel in. Brady took to Instagram to take a quick dig at the crowd and Colts fans as a whole.
"What an incredible experience at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend," Brady writes. "Thanks to the Fox Sports family for putting on an incredible show, and to my friend, the best driver in the world and 7x champion Jimmie Johnson for letting me tag along as we led out the pack. I'll be back, and next time I'm driving!!! P.S: it was great to get in one more successful drive in front of a bunch of Colts fans."
Brady's Patriots had a terrific record against the Indianapolis Colts, specifically in the early era of their dynasty. Brady finished his career with a 12-3 record against the Colts, including a 4-1 postseason record. The lone loss came in the 2006 AFC Championship Game where Peyton Manning led a comeback from down 21-3 to finally overcome Brady and the Patriots for the first time in the playoffs, The Colts went on to defeat the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI 29-17.
The last time Brady faced the Colts in the postseason was the 2014 AFC Divisional Round, but this time it was Andrew Luck on the other side rather than Peyton Manning. The Patriots won in a blowout 43-22. Brady had a pedestrian performance, going 13-of-25 for 198 yards. The Patriots' defense did a big bulk of the work, picking off Luck four times in the win. The Patriots went on to lose to Manning and the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game.
