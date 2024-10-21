Bill Belichick Fires Back at Jerod Mayo's Patriots Criticism
Jerod Mayo has caught some heat following his post-game comments after the New England Patriots lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7.
After the game, Mayo boldly stated that his team was "soft." That is something that hasn't sat well with a lot of people, including former legendary head coach Bill Belichick.
During an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Monday, Belichick fired back at the notion that the Patriots were soft. He specifically defended the defensive players in his comments.
"It's a lot of the same players from last year. I'm kinda hurt for those guys because to call them soft, they are not soft. They were the best team in the league last year against the run. I feel bad for the defensive players on that one," Belichick said.
Hearing these kinds of comments creates some drama for the Patriots. Mayo has been criticized for his coaching at times throughout his first seven games. Going 1-6 has not helped his case.
Belichick pointing out just how good the New England defense was last season against the run shows a major weakness by Mayo. To take a very similar defense and to be failing so badly just one year removed from a strong defense is not the best look.
Throughout the season, Belichick has not been afraid to talk about the Patriots. He has been thriving in his appearances on talk shows and on broadcasts.
As for Mayo, things obviously have not started off as he would have hoped. New England likely was never going to be a playoff team this year, but they have not looked good in any area so far this year.
At this point in time, Drake Maye has been the big bright spot for the team through Week 7.
Granted, Mayo is a first-year head coach. With a first-year head coach, there is usually a grace period as they adjust to being the lead guy for a team. Mayo deserves some patience.
That being said, opening fire at his own team can be good in some instances, but maybe not to the media. He has clearly upset quite a few people and the players may not take too kindly to being publicly called out like that.
It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season goes. However, being called out and contradicted by a legendary head coach like Belichick in public is a tough situation for Mayo.
