Drake Maye Makes Patriots History
The New England Patriots ended up falling once again this morning to the Jacksonville Jaguars by a final score of 32-16. Despite having a matchup that was very winnable, they struggled in too many aspects of the game to pull off the win.
While the team as a whole did not play well, Drake Maye had a very solid second career start.
At the final whistle, Maye had completed 26 of his 37 pass attempts for 276 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also was the team's leading rusher with 18 yards on three carries.
With that performance, Maye actually made franchise history.
As shared by Patriots.com, Maye now holds the franchise record for most touchdowns in his first two starts.
"QB Drake Maye's 3 touchdown passes in Week 6 tied Tom Yewcic (1962) for the most by a Patriots quarterback in their first career start. Maye had 2 touchdowns against Jacksonville to give him 5 touchdowns in his first two starts, the most passing touchdowns through two career starts by a Patriots player. Jimmy Garoppolo (2016), Tom Ramsey (1987), and Yewcic each had 4," the website shared.
So far this season in two games and one drive, Maye has completed 50 of his 78 pass attempts for 541 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. In addition to his passing numbers, he has picked up 68 yards on 10 rushes.
At 22 years old, Maye has showed incredible leadership, confidence, and an elite arm. He looks the part of a franchise quarterback.
One of the biggest concerns was Maye getting rattled due to a poor offensive line and not having elite tagets around him. Not only has the rookie not looked rattled no matter what happens, he has also elevated the play of the team around him.
All of that being said, this is an impressive milestone that shows a little bit of his potential. The Patriots sure look to have gotten themselves a good one.
