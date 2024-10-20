Jerod Mayo Calls Patriots Soft
The New England Patriots started off today's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars looking very good. They opened up with a 10-0 lead, but fell apart quickly after that.
When everything was said and done and the final whistle blew, the Patriots ended up losing by a final score of 32-16. There weren't a whole lot of positives outside of rookie quarterback Drake Maye to take away from the game.
Jerod Mayo, the team's first-year head coach, spoke out and ripped into his team following the loss.
"We're a soft football team across the board. What makes a tough football team is being able to run the ball, being able to stop the run, and being able to cover kicks and we did none of those today," Mayo said.
While it's some rough criticism, Mayo is not wrong. All year long, the team has failed to step up and make the plays necessary to win football games. That has led to a rough 1-6 record.
At this point in time, New England is heading towards the No. 1 overall pick quickly.
Speaking of the main bright spot from today of Maye, the rookie quarterback completed 26 of 37 pass attempts for 276 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also picked up 18 yards on the ground.
Sadly, Maye actually led the Patriots in rushing with just 18 yards. Rhamondre Stevenson also chipped in with 18 yards on seven carries.
Once again, the New England wide receivers struggled. Ja'Lynn Polk put together another nightmare performance to add on to his rough start to his rookie season.
Defensively, the team couldn't get stops. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense were able to move the football and that led to giving up 32 points. If the Patriots can't improve defensively, the losing will continue.
All of that being said, this was an extremely disappointing performance from New England. They had a good chance to pick up a win against a struggling team, but ended up getting dominated.
Their bad performance completely earned the call-out that Mayo has given them by calling them soft.
