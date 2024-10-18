Patriots Named Landing Spot for Steelers Star WR
Looking ahead to the future for the New England Patriots, there are a few main things that they need to do to get back into contention in the AFC.
Those things are to improve their offensive line, continue adding to the defensive side of the ball, and bring in more talent at wide receiver to help support quarterback Drake Maye.
With that in mind, there are many who think the Patriots could either try to trade for a wide receiver ahead of the deadline or target one in free agency next offseason. The deadline on November 5th is coming up quickly and it will be very intriguing to see what New England chooses to do.
Sean T. McGuire of NESN has suggested that they could pursue a trade for four different receivers. One of those wideouts is none other than Pittsburgh Steelers star George Pickens.
"Pickens and the Steelers both could benefit from a split. The 2022 second-round pick has high-end talent but has been criticized for his lack of effort and buy-in in recent weeks. It’s hard to imagine Pittsburgh will sign Pickens to a contract extension when he becomes eligible next year, and thus could part ways with the 23-year-old who tallied 1,140 yards in 17 games last season. The Patriots could bet on the Georgia product with their much better quarterback situation and have Pickens under team control for two seasons (fifth-year option)." McGuire wrote."
The reasoning behind McGuire's idea that the Steelers could trade Pickens makes sense. However, they have been searching for additional help at the position, not trying to get rid of what they already have.
At 23 years old, Pickens would be a very intriguing addition for the Patriots. The same concerns would remain in place about his lack of effort and buy-in that has been seen beyond just this year.
Would he actually come in and be a big part of turning New England around? Or, would he simply have an attitude that could be a big negative for the team.
So far this season in six games, he has caught 26 passes for 363 yards. He has yet to find the end zone this season.
If things were to work out and the Patriots acquired him and he bought in and played to his full potential, he could form a lethal duo with Maye. There is no denying that he has superstar caliber talent and potential.
All of that being said, this is simply speculation and an idea that New England could pursue Pickens. To this point, there are no reasons to believe that Pittsbrugh is actually shopping him in trade talks.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about the Patriots as the deadline approaches. Pursuing an impact wide receiver should be very high on their wishlist.
