Patriots CB Linked as Packers' Trade Target
The New England Patriots are expected to be a team to watch ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 5th. With the team not being close to contention right now, there are a few veteran players who could be on their way out of town.
One of those players to watch is veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones.
Jones, a 31-year-old cornerback, will be of interest to quite a few contenders ahead of the deadline. One NFC contender is being linked as a possible trade suitor.
Matt De Lima of ClutchPoints has named Jones as a potential top trade target for the Green Bay Packers. They have a need at cornerback and Jones could be a cost-effective option for them to take a look at.
He has suggested that the Packers would trade a 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for Jones.
"Cornerback is likely the Packers' most pressing need, as evidenced by the team's allowing 1,497 passing yards this season, the sixth-most. That's despite playing the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans in Weeks 2 and 3, two teams that struggled to pass the ball. A veteran presence like Jones would add a lot to a secondary that's pretty close to being something special."
So far this season with the Patriots, Jones has played in six games. He has racked up 25 total tackles to go along with a forced fumble and three defended passes. He's shown the ability to be a big playmaker and a solid cover corner.
New England would likely prefer to get more than a fifth-round pick for Jones, but that is a reasonable value for him. If that does end up being the price tag, Green Bay should absolutely pursue the trade.
Plenty of teams outside of the Packers would have interest in Jones as well. There would be no shortage of potential suitors for him.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to monitor the Patriots over the next couple of weeks. They certainly seem like a team that could sell. Jones would be a prime candidate if they do decide to make some moves.
