Patriots' Mike Vrabel Weighs in On Bill Belichick's UNC Debut
For NFL fans who may have forgotten that the Bill Belichick era is over for the New England Patriots, new head coach Mike Vrabel just issued his version of a reminder.
It seemed like UNC fans came out in droves to Kenan Stadium to witness new North Carolina head coach Belichick made his college football debut. However, the fan fare obviously fell flat as the Tar Heels took a 34-point loss to TCU. After scoring easily on their first scripted drive to take a 7-0 lead, UNC quickly collapsed under Belichick’s charge.
And Vrabel took notice.
Mike Vrabel Reminds Fans the Vrabel Era is Here
Tuesday morning's rendition of The Greg Hill Show saw Vrabel comment on the fact that there are college football coach's out there who have gotten off to better starts than Belichick.
“I don’t know, Urban Meyer won 12 of his first 12 games at Ohio State, so it didn’t take him long,” Vrabel said on the expectations of Bill Belichick’s first season at UNC. “I think I can only imagine the landscape of college football now but … I’m sure it’s probably not as easy outside of the top few programs.”
However Vrabel also said that the Belichick era for the Patriots is over, and that it's time to welcome in the Vrabel era.
“I don’t know what [Belichick is] going to have to navigate, I’ve got plenty to navigate,” Vrabel also said on the Vrabel Patriots’ era. “But [my time] is here.”
Belichick's 48-14 loss to TCU came after he holds the NFL record for most Super Bowl wins with eight, six of which were earned with the Patriots as head coach.
UNC is coming off a 6-7 overall record from the 2024-25 season as they sought after a change in coaching scenery with Belichick. But — throughout the game against TCU — the Tar Heels were not physically competitive along the line of scrimmage and were also simply outgained, 542-222.
On the flip side, Vrabel's coaching style has been heavily noted for being more personable and hands-on; the Pats have since won two of their three preseason matchups under his charge.
The Pats regular-season opening game against Las Vegas is slated for a 1:00 p.m. EST kick-off, available for streaming via CBS/WBZ. UNC next travels to take on the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, Sept. 6.
