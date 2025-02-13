Bill Belichick Recruiting Former Patriots Star's Son
New England Patriots legendary head coach Bill Belichick is full speed ahead in his new job as the head football coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.
He has been very busy since becoming the program's head coach. A new part of his job as a head coach is to recruit talent for North Carolina and he has seemingly been enjoying himself and finding quite a bit of success.
A new story has come out that is heavily connected to his tenure with the Patriots.
Belichick has made an offer to the son of a former star New England running back.
In a post on X on Wednesday, LeGarrette Blount Jr. announced that he received an offer from Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels.
Blount's father, LeGarrette Blount Sr., played for the Patriots during the 2014, 2015, and 2016 sesaons. He had his best career season with New England in 2016, rushing for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns on 299 carries.
Blount Jr. will be a part of the 2028 recruiting class. Belichick is getting ahead of the game with the young running back.
It will be cool to see these kinds of stories in the years to come. Many Patriots fans will be taken down memory lane with Belichick recruiting the children of former New England stars.
Of course, fans will not get a chance to find out Blount is going to do for at least a couple more years. However, Belichick clearly likes what he sees and would like to bring him to North Carolina.
All of that being said, seeing Blount Jr. play for Belichick just like his father would be awesome. Only time will tell, but the legendary coach is already starting to lay the groundwork.
