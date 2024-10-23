Bill Belichick Takes Aim at Patriots Coach Again
There seems to be somewhat of a growing rivalry between former New England Patriots head coaching legend Bill Belichick and first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, who replaced him.
Multiple times during the season already, Belichick has chimed in on the Patriots. He has thrown some subtle shade at Mayo.
Most recently, Belichick was on a show with Tom Brady and Jim Gray. He was asked again about the "soft" comments that Mayo made about his New England team following their Week 7 loss.
Belichick's answer was not a very glowing review of Mayo, to say the least.
“I think when you criticize your team publicly like that, it doesn’t always go over well…ultimately I always felt that when the team played bad, that was my responsibility," Belichick said.
Basically, Belichick is critiquing the way Mayo is handling himself as the Patriots' new head coach.
Of course, some of this is natural. Belichick did not leave the team on the best of terms and it has been clear that Mayo has been hot on his coattails for the job from what team owner Robert Kraft has said. There may be some unresolved drama there.
Belichick is also still connected to many of the players still in New England. He was their coach last season.
In a way, he's taking some shots at Mayo while also defending his guys. He can't be faulted too much for doing that.
So far this season in Mayo's first season as the Patriots' head coach, the team has gone 1-6. Drake Maye has been one of the lone bright spots for New England thus far. Very little has gone right for them.
Hopefully, he'll start figuring out his new role as a head coach. Every first year head coach struggles in some way, shape, or form when it comes to adjusting to the new role. Mayo is no different.
