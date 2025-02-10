Analyst Drops Hopeful Take on Patriots' Embattled RB
The New England Patriots didn't get a whole lot from their running backs in 2024, with quarterback Drake Maye actually representing the saving grace of their rushing attack.
The most glaring issue was Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for 801 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. He also led the NFL in fumbles.
And that came right after Stevenson signed a three-year extension with the Patriots.
As a result, some feel that halfback is a position New England should upgrade this offseason, but Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit has provided a hopeful take on Stevenson in the midst of his struggles.
"Fumbles were the name of the game for Stevenson this season, as the Patriots lead back put the ball on the ground seven times — the most among any back in football," Hines wrote. "As a ball carrier, Stevenson set a career-high in broken tackles (41) but a career-worst yards per attempt (3.9) — largely due to 75 percent of his yards coming after contact. Count the back as someone who would benefit from improved offensive line play in front of him as he enters the first year of his four-year extension in 2025."
So perhaps Stevenson would be much more productive with a better offensive line up front? It's definitely a strong possibility, as the Pats had one of the worst offensive line units—if not the worst—in football this past season.
And to be fair, Stevenson does have a 1,000-yard campaign under his belt, which he achieved back in 2022 when he racked up 1,040 yards while logging a robust five yards per attempt.
Still, that doesn't excuse Stevenson's fumbling problem, and if the 26-year-old doesn't get that rectified, the Patriots will have no choice but to seek out a replacement.
We'll see if Stevenson can recover in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!