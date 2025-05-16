Christian Barmore Gets Candid on Patriots Coach Vrabel, DT Williams
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Count New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore among head coach Mike Vrabel’s biggest fans.
Barmore — who revealed Thursday that he has been cleared for football activity after his 2024 season was cut short due to blood clots — praised Vrabel for his support as he works toward a full-time return to the gridiron. In fact, the 25-year-old revealed that Vrabel’s guidance and encouragement have helped him become a consistent participant in New England’s offseason workout program.
"Mike Vrabel is a guy that I can talk to,” Barmore told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “Every time I talk to him, he's there for me. A guy that I really respect...he picked me up, and I really respect that."
Less than one year ago, Barmore’s diagnosis ensured that he would miss the entirety of 2024 training camp and the preseason. Despite making his return in Week 11 — just four games into his comeback attempt — he returned to the reserve/non-football injury list due to "recurring symptoms." Though he entered the 2025 league year with some uncertainly surrounding his playing status, Barmore appears ready to fully participate in upcoming OTAs at Gillette Stadium with his teammates.
While his optimal health care plan may ultimately be the reason for an on-field comeback, Barmore credited Vrabel for supporting him since his new coach first took the reins of the Patriots in January. Although happy to support his on-field endeavors, Vrabel most effectively helped Barmore by prioritizing his well-being over any football-related business.
“By all accounts, I think he’s going to participate in the voluntary offseason program,” Vrabel told reporters at the NFL meetings in late March. “I know that he’s feeling better. We’ll continue to evaluate him. It’s something very serious. We take the health of our players extremely serious, especially when you’re talking about something like blood clots. We’re going to have a great plan for him. We’re gonna do right by him.”
Under the tutelage of both Vrabel and new defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, the Patriots are widely expected to deploy a new defensive scheme this season — a more aggressive, four-down approach. The benefit of transitioning to a four-down defense is that it tends to be more proactive. Rather than reading and reacting to run or pass, the defensive line becomes unlocked to get upfield, leading to more plays behind the line of scrimmage. Last season, the Pats struggled to generate early-down pressure, ranking at 31 of the NFL’s 32 teams in pressure rate on first and second down.
This season, a healthy Barmore is expected to significantly improve the Pats performance in that department, while forming quite the formidable tandem with fellow defensive tackle Milton Williams. Though Williams may have signed a four-year, $104 million contract this offseason — a pact which made him New England’s highest-paid player ever in terms of annual salary — Barmore is eager to forge a productive relationship with the same fervor as he would a friendly rival.
"That's my guy,” Barmore said of Williams. “We see who's the first one in the weight room. Who is the first one in the meeting room. We've been always going at it," Barmore said. "He makes me work hard. He's a hell of a worker, hell of a guy, hell of a player."
Vrabel, Barmore, Williams and the rest of the Patriots will begin OTAs on May 19 at Gillette Stadium.
