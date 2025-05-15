Patriots' Christian Barmore Provides Positive Update on Return
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Last year at this time, New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore was ready to make his mark on the team’s defensive line.
Armed with a new four-year, $84 million contract — which he signed in April 2024 — Barmore was set to capitalize on his best statistical season by becoming the team’s top front-seven defender in the upcoming season.
Unfortunately, the 25-year-old’s campaign was stopped in its tracks in July due to the discovery of blood clots in his lungs. Barmore would miss the entirety of training camp and the preseason, before making his return in Week 11. However — just four games into his comeback attempt — he returned to the reserve/non-football injury list due to "recurring symptoms."
“It was really hard, man. That was one of the hardest times for me,” Barmore told reporters on Thursday at Gillette Stadium. “I wanted to be out there. I wanted to support my brothers. I feel like I did everything in my power just to come back… Just how much I care about this team and how much I care about my brothers."
“I wanted to do everything in my power to come back, but unfortunately I was not ready to come back and I put my faith in God and just keep on listening to the medical team and keep doing what I got to do and that’s all I can say.”
Less then one year since his grim diagnosis, Barmore is back on the field and in the workout room for the Patriots' offseason workout program. The Philadelphia native revealed that he has been “cleared for football activities” this spring. Having already been a full participant for the team’s workouts to date, he plans to practice at OTAs next week, and expects be ready for the start of the season on September 7.
“That's the goal," Barmore added. "I just have to keep following the medical team. But everything is looking really good."
Despite logging only six tackles and one sack in four games last year, Barmore — the Patriots' second-round pick (38 overall) in 2021 — had a standout performance in 2023. He set career-highs in nearly every statistical category. The 6’5”, 310-pound defender led the Patriots with 8.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, and 13 tackles for loss. He also logged 64 total tackles, forced a fumble, and broke up six passes in 17 games — enjoying both good health and notable productivity on the field for the first time in his career.
Barmore’s ability to push the pocket and take a stand against the run keeps him among the team’s premier defenders. Though he often aligns with the starters on New England’s 4-3 defensive sets, Barmore is likely to be the team’s top choice to start as a right-side defender, opposite newly-acquired defensive lineman Milton Williams. As OTAs lead to mandatory minicamp — and ultimately to training camp — Barmore is eager to remain healthy, and lead by example by putting his best effort on the field each day.
“The biggest challenge is really just battling with myself,” Barmore said. “Last year really hit me - use that as motivation and anger because it’s making me work even harder … I can never take things for granted. Moving forward, I just have to keep on working even harder and keep doing what God planned.”
