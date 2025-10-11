Christian Gonzalez Catches Attention of Patriots Champion
During his four seasons with the New England Patriots, free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore was both highly praised and accordingly decorated.
The Rock Hill, SC native was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 after leading the league with six interceptions and 20 passes-defensed. He also extended his Pro Bowl selections to four, received two first-team All-Pro selections, and was a member of the team that won a Super Bowl title in Super Bowl LIII.
Given his previous success in New England, it comes as little surprise that Gilmore would be keeping close tabs on the Pats progress this season — especially as it relates to current Patriots’ lockdown cornerback Christian Gonzalez. In fact, the former Pats great took a moment to personally express his amazement to Gonzalez in the wake of New England’s Week 5 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
“He hit me up [after the Bills game]… it’s awesome to hear from him,” Gonzalez recently told patriots.com. “Somebody that’s done it at the highest level — who has won Super Bowls, multiple awards.“
Despite being just one week removed from returning to the Patriots lineup, Gonzalez made his presence felt against Buffalo’s top pass catchers. After missing the season’s first three games with a hamstring injury, Gonzalez has reclaimed his spot as the team’s top defensive back. The Oregon product compiled six tackles and a pass breakup in the Week 5 win, helping limit Bills quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen to 253 passing yards on 31 attempts.
Though Gonzalez is arguably at his best in man coverage, his ability to maintain eye contact with the quarterback also made him an asset in zone. As such, he made life difficult for Allen and both veteran Khalil Shakir and second-year wideout Keon Coleman. Gonzalez’s break up of Allen’s fourth-quarter pass intended for Shakir on 3rd and 10 at the New England 27-yard line helped keep the Patriots within reach of victory inside the final two minutes of the game.
This play, in addition to others, unsurprisingly caught Gilmore’s eye as his former teams battled at Highmark Stadium in prime time.
Even at age 35, Gilmore has remained among the top players at his position for the past several years. The former South Carolina standout spent his first five seasons with the Buffalo Bills, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2016. However, Gilmore developed into an elite defensive back after signing a lucrative free-agent deal with the Patriots in 2017.
Gilmore was traded to the Carolina Panthers in Oct. 2021, where he received a fifth Pro Bowl selection. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts prior to the start of the 2022 season. He went on to spent the next two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2023) and Minnesota Vikings (2024) respectively.
Though his on-field skills, along with his leadership abilities, could make him a consideration for the Pats as a free agency signing in the coming days, the “Gilly Lock” aura would still look great for any team in need of solid veteran presence in the secondary.
At the risk of sounding biased, none better than in Foxborough for a second tour of duty.
