Patriots Rookie Earns High Praise Ahead of Saints Game
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — When the New England Patriots selected rookie defender Bradyn Swinson with pick 146 in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, many pro and college football pundits predicted that the Pats may have just landed one of this class’ biggest steals.
As the Patriots prepare for their Week 6 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, both Swinson and the Pats may be nearing the starting point of fulfilling that prophecy.
With the Pats’ outside linebackers group currently dealing with numerous injuries, the LSU product — and New England practice squadder — has been asked to take on additional duties this week at practice. In addition to performing at a satisfactory level, Swinson has earned the praise of outside linebackers coach Mike Smith — as well as head coach Mike Vrabel.
“He’s trimming up. He is working,” Smith told reporters at Gillette Stadium earlier this week. “These last three weeks — I actually told him before practice how proud I was of him. He’s really developing and guys like that, younger guys, it takes time, when they get in a rhythm and a routine of things and feel how the NFL is. It’s different, obviously, in college.”
In fact, Swinson impressed enough of the Pats brass to spark whispers regarding the potential of making his pro debut this weekend at Caesars Superdome. While Vrabel neither confirmed nor denied such rumors during his most recent meet with the media, he he echoed many of Smith’s sentiments while signing Swinson’s praises.
“He’s improving,” Vrabel told reporters. “I know Smitty [Mike Smith] talked about him, and I think he's really tried to take the last, call it five or six weeks, and really just understand what the demands are for this level and this league is about taking care of your body, training and continuing to develop as a young player, and just all the other little details …
“And then practicing hard,” Vrabel continued. ”He’s working and developing as a fourth down player as well, trying to practice that.”
For Swinson, the path to pro football has not been smoothly paved. Having already chosen to accept his day 3 draft status as motivation to earn his place in the NFL landscape, Swinson then added “waiver-wire snub” to his list of incentives for proving his doubters wrong.
Swinson, a standout college linebacker, surprisingly struggled to stand out among a robust group of Patriots pass rushers throughout training camp and the preseason. As a result, the 23-year-old was left on the cutting room floor as the Pats compiled their initial 53-man roster — a tough, yet necessary decision, per Vrabel. Yet, just a day removed from being cut by the Patriots, Swinson returned to the team via the practice squad after clearing post-deadline waivers.
"There's always tough decisions that we have to make,” Vrabel told reporters just prior to the start of the regular season. “We have to do what's in the best interest of the football team. That's why you practice, and there's a competition and games -- to evaluate and see how they respond."
Despite beginning his college career as an Oregon Duck, Swinson made his impact during his time at LSU. Last season, as a teammate of New England’s first-round selection Will Campbell, he earned second-team All-SEC honors, leading the team with 13 tackles-for-loss and 8.5 sacks. Swinson played in all 13 games with 12 starts, logging 58 tackles, three passes-defensed and two forced fumbles. Just one year prior, his first with the Tigers, he notched 35 tackles with 6.5 being for a loss, two sacks, five passes-defensed, and two forced fumbles.
Should he recapture even a portion of his collegiate prowess, Swinson should provide an immediate upgrade to New England’s defensive line with both his speed and power. When deployed in the pass rush, he is quick to attack the quarterback. Should opposing linemen attempt to stack blocks for the run game, his speed allows him to shed his opposition to defend the run.
In short, Swinson is a playmaker. As such, he believes that his skillset and determination will pay dividends for the Patriots defense from the moment he first steps on a pro football field. Though he remains intent to keep his focus on the future, he seems ready to make the remaining 31 NFL teams regret passing on a potential draft diamond in the rough — and again, during roster deadline waivers.
“You got a steal,” Swinson told reporters shortly after he was drafted in April. ”Honestly, I’m just a guy that’s going to work hard every day, and is going to handle his 1-11 … A player that's going to do whatever the team needs. is looking to help change the culture there, and add to the winning that's going on. You're getting a dog, for sure."
Accordingly, both Swinson and the Pats have a second chance to parlay their mutual hard work into a defensive windfall — and perhaps, reap the benefits of faith rewarded.
