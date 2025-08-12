Browns Sign Former Patriots Edge Rusher
In the wake of superstar defensive end Myles Garrett getting cited for yet another speeding ticket, the Cleveland Browns have dipped back into free agency to bolster their defensive front.
The Browns announced that they’ve signed linebacker Titus Leo, who spent the back half of his 2024 season with the New England Patriots. As a corresponding transaction, the Browns released WR Chase Cota.
The 25-year-old Leo is now making his fourth stop in an NFL city. The defensive end put up a productive high school career — where Leo played quarterback, linebacker, safety kicker and punter — before heading to Wagner College.
In five collegiate seasons, Leo was an FCS All-American, as well as the two-time NEC Defensive Player of the Year. He also was eighth in the country in total tackles during his final season with the Seahawks.
He entered the NFL as an Indianapolis Colts as the 211th overall pick in the 2023 Draft. Leo spent his rookie year and half of his second season with the Colts before being signed by the Patriots to their 53-man roster off of Indianapolis’ practice squad.
In four games with New England, Leo registered just four tackles, a tackle for a loss and a pass defended. His locker was right next to former linebacker and team captain Ja’Whaun Bentley.
“It means everything for me, man. Christmas is my favorite holiday, Christmas and Thanksgiving,” Leo said to NBC Sports Boston following the Patriots Foundation Holiday Party last December. “It’s time to be with family, give back to the community, put smiles on everybody’s faces. It’s not about you, it’s about we all the time around the holidays.
“You get to put a smile on somebody’s face and you don’t get that opportunity much in life, right, especially growing up. So for me to be able to do that and like, knowing that I had that moment as well, it just makes me more excited. I’m still a little kid.”
The Sheepshead Bay, New York, native was one of six Patriots let go following this year’s draft. He quickly landed with the Tennessee Titans off of waivers before being released once again.
Leo now joins RBs Pierre Strong Jr and Trayveon Williams, WR DeAndre Carter, OT Sebastian Gutierrez and P Corey Bojorquez as former Patriots who now suit up for the Browns. Should Leo make Cleveland’s roster, he will get to face off against his former team in Week 8 on October 26 at Gillette Stadium.
