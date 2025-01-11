Colts Predicted to Poach Patriots QB
The New England Patriots might have their quarterback situation settled for the 2025 NFL season. Drake Maye is the clear-cut franchise quarterback, while Joe Milton III may have ended the backup competition already with his performance in the season finale.
If that scenario ends up becoming reality, Jacoby Brissett would be the odd man out of the Patriots' quarterback room.
More than likely, Brissett will be looking for an opportunity to play. In New England, that opportunity may not be available anymore.
Brissett will be looking for a place where he can be a team's primary backup. Now, there is a team that has been projected to end up landing the veteran quarterback in NFL free agency.
Cam Garrity of Patriots Wire has predicted that Brissett will end up landing a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.
"Brissett will likely command decent money for a year or two elsewhere, and I could see the Indianapolis Colts calling him back home on a low-risk deal," Garrity wrote. "Joe Flacco has been valuable for the Colts as someone to come in and take the reins when needed.
"Anthony Richardson is off to a rocky start, and he has already seen his fair share of injuries thus far. Flacco could also decide to hang it up considering he’ll be turning 40 years old this year. Signing a veteran like Brissett makes sense."
Of course, Brissett was previously a member of the Colts from 2017 to 2020.
During the 2024 campaign with the Patriots, Brissett ended up playing in eight total games. He completed just 59 percent of his pass attempts for 826 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
At 32-years-old, the fact of the matter is that Brissett simply doesn't fit the outlook for New England.
Paying him any kind of sizable money would be a mistake. The Patriots need to focus fully on their future and getting back into playoff contention.
Brissett will not help that effort, which should lead to the two sides parting ways this offseason. Indianapolis could make sense as a destination and will be worth keeping an eye on.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!