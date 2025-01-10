Patriots Could Make Huge Decision for Drake Maye
The New England Patriots are trying to find a new head coach after firing Jerod Mayo, and it appears that they are zeroing in on Mike Vrabel. But what about the offensive coordinator spot?
The Patriots also canned Alex Van Pelt, so they will need to find a new play caller. Obviously, New England wants to ensure it finds someone who meshes well with quarterback Drake Maye. Could that be former Pats coordinator Josh McDaniels?
Mike Giardi of The Boston Sports Journal thinks it's a distinct possibility and has a feeling that Patriots brass thinks McDaniels could greatly aid Maye's development.
“You’ve probably seen Josh McDaniels’ name come up quite a bit, especially over the last few days (Greg Bedard has been on this),” Giardi wrote. “Ownership wants a proven play-caller/quarterback coach to oversee Drake Maye’s growth, and they have great comfort with and an affinity for McDaniels. As a two-time failed head coach, there’s zero fear that McDaniels will succeed as the OC and parlay that into another HC opportunity, meaning he and Maye can grow together.”
However, a source for Giardi did drop a little caveat when it comes to a potential McDaniels-Maye pairing.
"Alex has a gentler touch. Josh can be abrasive," the source said. "They better be sure that’s something the QB is good with."
McDaniels has had two different stints in New England. He arrived in 2001 as a personal assistant before eventually being elevated to the role of offensive coordinator in 2006, a job he held for three seasons. He then became head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2009, but didn't even last a full two years.
The 48-year-old made his way back to the Pats in 2012 and remained offensive coordinator for the next decade before taking the Las Vegas Raiders' head-coaching job. Once again, he lost his position midway through his second campaign.
We'll see if the Patriots decide to reunite with McDaniels this offseason.
