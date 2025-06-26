Cowboys LB Receives Special Gift from Patriots Legend
As the old saying goes, “Greatness recognizes greatness.”
When Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons realized that New England Patriots legend Tom Brady would be joining him in attending last weekend’s Fanatics Fest in New York City, he took full advantage of his opportunity to make a long-awaited special request.
In short, Parsons wanted to add an autographed Brady jersey to his collection … and the Cowboys All-Pro wasted little time in asking the seven-time Super Bowl winner to help fulfill his wish.
"Have we signed one for Micah and sent one his way? A jersey?" Brady asked a representative of his team, seen via a social media posting from the NFL on Sunday. When the rep jokingly responded in the affirmative, Parsons was quick to set the record straight.
"No, you're lying," Parsons retorted. "I've never gotten a jersey. I wouldn't lie to you. I called you out last year about it. I never got one. I just want a jersey, bro," Parsons added. "Put it in my house."
Just hours later, Brady made good on his pledge to Parsons — delivering a number 12 Patriots jersey with the following inscription:
“Micah, keep up the hard work! Stay humble, stay hungry! LFG - Tom Brady 7x World Champion”
In turn, Parsons was visibly moved by the gesture. In fact, he took to Instagram shortly thereafter to express his excitement.
Since being drafted at number 12overall by Dallas in the 2021 NFL Draft, Parsons has become one of the league’s most-feared defenders. Throughout his four years with the Cowboys, he has compiled 256 tackles and 52.5 sacks. Despite missing four games in 2024, he still recorded 12 sacks.
Brady’s place among the top of the pantheon of NFL greats has been firmly established. He finished his career with regular-season totals of 12,050 pass attempts for 7,753 completions (64.3 percent), 89,214 passing yards, 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions.
Brady also dominated the postseason, where he has compiled a record of 35-13, as well as a quarterback rating of 89.8. He completed 62.5 percent of his postseason passes for 13,400 yards, 88 passing touchdowns and 40 interceptions. Brady won seven of the ten Super Bowls in which he played, earning the big game’s MVP five times.
In addition to playing 23 seasons in the NFL — both with the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Brady is currently a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and an NFL broadcaster for Fox Sports.
To commemorate his exemplary achievements in a Pats’ uniform, Brady has already been inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, while having his famed number 12 retired by the team. Accordingly, he will be honored by the unveiling of a12-foot bronze statue in his likeness outside Gillette Stadium on August 8, 2025 before New England’s preseason game against the Washington Commanders.
