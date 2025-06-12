Patriots Announce Tom Brady Statue Unveil Date
The New England Patriots have unveiled the date for when Tom Brady's bronze statue will be officially showcased outside of Gillette Stadium.
According to a team release, the Patriots will be unveiling a bronze statue for Brady during their first preseason game of the year vs. the Washington Commanders on August 8th.
The honor for Brady to land a statue in front of the New England home stadium was first hinted at by owner Robert Kraft during the quarterback's Patriots Hall of Fame enshrinement, and started to gain a bit more traction recently ahead offseason OTAs as ESPN's Mike Reiss previously reported the statue would be on the way ahead of next season.
Now, the date is officially to debut Brady's newest honor, stamped to kick off the Patriots' season in an explosive way. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will be among a prestigious list of NFL legends and quarterbacks to have received statues outside of their respective stadiums following their careers, including the likes of Peyton Manning and Dan Marino.
Kraft previously mentioned the statue as being a 12-foot-high bronze statue that would “perpetuate the legendary legacy of this once-in-a-lifetime player."
Brady had nothing short of a dominant career in New England, spending 20 years and playing in 285 total games for the franchise, rising from the ranks as the 199th selection in the 2000 NFL Draft, smashing an assortment of records in the books in the process, and becoming the greatest quarterback the league has ever seen.
Now, following an unparalleled, historic career, the Patriots legend's legacy will be forever cemented in front of Gillette for years to come.
Expect Brady's unveil prior to kickoff of the Patriots' 2025 campaign on August 8th at 7:30 PM ET.
