Patriots Legend Tom Brady Wins Inaugural Fanatics Games
Is there anything New England Patriots legend Tom Brady cannot do?
The seven-time Super Bowl champion once again emerged as a winner on Sunday, taking the crown of the inaugural Fanatics Games which took place this past weekend at Fanatics Fest in New York.
The three-day event saw athletes and celebrities compete against fans in eight sports-themed skills competitions: quarterback skills, basketball shooting (around the world), soccer goal-scoring, baseball pitching accuracy, a washer-dryer hockey shooting challenge, a WWE Superstar entrance, a UFC striking challenge and a closest-to-the-pin golf challenge.
Brady finished atop the leaderboard with 399.1 points, earning the Games’ $1 million prize. The 47-year-old revealed shortly thereafter that he will give $5,000 to each of the 50 fans who competed in the event and donate the rest to charity.
"There is a competitive spirit that I have … I had to at least show up and not embarrass myself,” Brady said during the Fest’s closing ceremony.
Six fans were among the top 10 finishers. UFC fighter Justin Gaethje finished second with 345.5 points to win a Ferrari 296 GTB. Los Angeles Clippers star point guard James Harden and retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning were the only other athletes to place within the top-10, finishing fourth and fifth respectively.
Pennsylvania teacher Matt Dennish, a 39-year-old fan, finished third with 326 points to win a 2003-04 Topps Chrome Gold Refractor LeBron James rookie card. The card, as reported by ESPN, was “numbered to 50 and graded a 9.5 by Beckett Grading Services.” Dennish later sold the card to Brady along with the three-time NFL MVP’s signed card and jersey, per cllt.com.
Brady’s place among the top of the pantheon of NFL greats has been firmly established. He finished his career with regular-season totals of 12,050 pass attempts for 7,753 completions (64.3 percent), 89,214 passing yards, 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions.
Brady also dominated the postseason, where he has compiled a record of 35-13, as well as a quarterback rating of 89.8. He completed 62.5 percent of his postseason passes for 13,400 yards, 88 passing touchdowns and 40 interceptions. Brady won seven of the ten Super Bowls in which he played, earning the big game’s MVP five times.
In addition to playing 23 seasons in the NFL — both with the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Brady is currently a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and an NFL broadcaster for Fox Sports.
To commemorate his exemplary achievements in a Pats’ uniform, Brady has already been inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, while having his famed number 12 retired by the team. Accordingly, he will be honored by the unveiling of a12-foot bronze statue in his likeness outside Gillette Stadium on August 8, 2025 before New England’s preseason game against the Washington Commanders.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!