Patriots Have to Take Long Look in Mirror
The New England Patriots are 1-2 after a 21-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home in Week 3.
Now that they have had a few games under their belt, the Patriots are beginning to figure out their identity that they can roll with for the rest of the season. Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses thinks the players on the team needs to go through a self-evaluation.
"I think number one is just looking yourself in the mirror, evaluating the tape yourself and seeing where you can be a little bit better at. And that's everybody. That's me, whether you're a first-year (player), second year, third year, it doesn't matter. You've got to figure out how I can be better at the point of attack and just for the team," Moses said.
Moses is one of the veteran leaders on the squad with 12 years of experience in the NFL. He's been on good teams and he's been on bad teams, so he knows how to approach the season from different angles.
With the Patriots, they aren't the best team in the NFL, but they have a chance to not be the worst team. In fact, they can take a major step in the right direction based on what they have shown through the first three weeks of the season.
In order to fix the mistakes made in Week 3 with five turnovers on offense, Moses thinks the offense needs to come together and figure things out.
"At the end of the day, you never want to turn the ball over, but like I said, things happen, and it's for us to get back and figure out how we can be better. It's all 11," Moses said.
"How can we finish blocks better so guys won't jump on the pile and get that extra hit in? How can we be better at the point of attack? And things like that. And so, we all just have to look ourselves in the mirror and correct those things, and then we'll be all right. It's early in the season."
The Patriots still have 14 games to go. For all we know, they can still be 15-2. It probably won't happen, but they need to attack the rest of the season with that mindset.
The Patriots are in control of their own destiny, so they need to seize the opportunity ahead of them.
