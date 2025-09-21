J.J. Watt's New Look Goes Viral During Patriots Game
J.J. Watt is developing quite the career in broadcasting after his run in professional football as one of the best defensive ends to ever lace up a pair of cleats. However, as things go when you're on television, you can fall victim to the critique of the internet. At this New England Patriots game, Watt felt the wrath.
Watt has never been a stranger to silencing critics. He's been vocal on social media when his name is dragged through the mud or when a fellow analyst says something questionable. However, this time around, he had to roll with the punches and laugh at the jokes made at his expense because honestly, they were well played.
Watt was in the booth for the Steelers vs. Patriots game this afternoon as the color commentator opposite Ian Eagle, who was doing the play-by-play. When cameras cut to Watt in the pregame, it got the internet talking about his new look.
For fans of the 1999 comedy, Office Space, many felt that Watt looked eerily similar to one of the film's standout characters, Bill Lumbergh, played brilliantly by the actor Gary Cole.
Office Space, a cult classic directed by Beavis & Butthead creator Mike Judge, tells the story of a down-on-his-luck employee (Ron Livingston) at a tech company who's had it with his job and the direction his life is going and switches his attitude to a more carefree way of doing things. His attitude soon leads him and his friends to conspire against the company they work for.
Lumbergh is a character that epitomizes the annoying, bland, pathetic boss who floats through a corporate American job unscathed until it's time to retire.
Watt is the total opposite of that, but his look was indeed a perfect match for the iconic role.
The former Texans defensive end even caught wind of the joke and left a reply on the post from the broadcast booth. He clearly found it funny based on his response.
For anyone who doesn't understand Watt's response, "Did you get that memo about the cover sheets on the TPS reports?" is a token line from the film that Lumbergh and a few other characters say from time to time.
Office Space is available to rent or buy on Amazon if you want a good laugh. As for Watts' new look in his new job, he may have a new costume ready to go as Halloween is around the corner.
