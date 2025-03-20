Details Emerge on Stefon Diggs Visit With Patriots
The New England Patriots have brought in former All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a free agent visit, hoping to work out a situation that works for both parties, adding the former Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikinga and Houston Texans wideout to their roster for 2025.
Diggs could be the first big-name wide receiver the Patriots add this season for quarterback Drake Maye. But first, they're assuring themselves that Diggs is healthy, and showing Diggs that New England is the right fit for him.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Diggs and the Patriots brass went to dinner the night prior to his visit. The following day, Diggs was scheduled to meet with the staff and take a physical. Coming off a torn ACL, being able to show team doctors that he's fully healthy - or will be by the season - could be the biggest determining factor in a deal.
His meeting with the Patriots is the first known visit he's had this free agency cycle.
The Patriots could bring in the 31-year-old coming off a 496-yard season in just eight games. He finished his solo run in Houston with three touchdowns as well before suffering his knee injury in Week 8.
The four-time Pro Bowler has caught 857 passes for 10,491 yards and 70 touchdowns throughout his career. He's immediately become the top optionf ro Maye as the young quarterback enters his second year in the NFL.
It's unknown if Diggs left the facility or if the two sides have started negotiating a deal.
