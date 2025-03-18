Patriots Free Agent Visits Raiders
A New England Patriots free agent defender could be taking some interest in signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.
According to multiple sources, restricted free agent linebacker Christian Elliss took a visit with the Raiders.
Elliss, the 26-year-old linebacker from Idaho, was tendered by the Patriots ahead of free agency, positioning New England the first rights to match any offer received on the open market.
In the event the Raiders, or any other team, for that matter, had interest in Elliss' services with a desire to bring him in on a deal, the Patriots can have dibs to keep him at that same number.
Elliss is coming off his best career season in New England, putting together 80 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced turnovers in 16 games played, also securing five starts in the process. He joined the Patriots in 2023 after his previous two-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, beginning as an undrafted free agent in 2021.
While the Patriots implement a new coaching group and scheme, there seemingly remains outlying interest to retain the linebacker's services based on the restricted free agent tender placed upon him as he entered the open market.
Considering the Raiders' loss of Robert Spillane to New England, as well giving up Elandon Roberts to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it leaves an interesting hole in the Las Vegas linebackers room. Perhaps Elliss is the answer to those questions, but the Patriots would have to be willing to relinquish his services.
Despite the Raiders' visit in place, the expectation would remain that New England is inevitably where Elliss ends up for 2025 to build off a strong second season in Foxboro. However, in the event the Patriots weren't interested in matching any offer put on the table, keep an eye on Las Vegas as a potential destination for the 26-year-old.
