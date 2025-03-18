Patriots Sign Former Vikings Center
The New England Patriots' offensive line struggled in 2024, allowing the fourth-most sacks in the NFL (52). The Patriots added Morgan Moses at right tackle to begin replenishing the unit, but released long-time center David Andrews after a failed physical following a season he missed the majority of due to injury.
The vacancy at center didn't last long, though, as the Patriots have found their new man in the middle. New England is signing former Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury to a two-year contract worth up to $12 million with $3.8 million fully guaranteed, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Bradbury is one of the top run-blocking centers in the NFL, ranking 14th out of 64 qualifying centers in run blocking grade, per PFF. The knock against Bradbury is his pass blocking, as he allowed 37 pressures a year ago as well as four sacks.
The Patriots still need a left tackle to help shape out the unit and to protect Drake Maye's blind side. The additions of Moses and Bradbury are notable upgrades to what they had in 2024, though. With a player like Cam Robinson still available on the market, perhaps the Patriots should double up on former Vikings offensive linemen and grab the left tackle to round out their rebuild up front.
