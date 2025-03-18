Patriots Signing Named Best of Free Agency
The New England Patriots made sure to have no shortage of a spending spree in the opening stages of free agency, especially on the defensive side of the ball, but the biggest splash of the bunch was undoubtedly their addition of defensive tackle Milton Williams from the Philadelphia Eagles.
In the biggest signing of Patriots history from a numbers basis, New England agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with their new star defensive tackle in Williams, effectively adding a major contributor into this groups front seven for next season and beyond.
Of course, over $100 million is a pretty penny, but it could be one worth spending in the eyes of ESPN insider Mike Tannenbaum, who called the Patriots' signing of Williams the best of free agency.
"While $26 million per year for Williams is extremely high, it's rare to get someone so young (26 next month) with outstanding interior pass rush ability," Tannenbaum said. "His production has been modest (11.5 sacks in 67 games), but look for his game to reach the next level in Mike Vrabel's system with the Patriots. He will become a frontline staple for years to come."
The Patriots not only had the glaring need on the defensive interior, but they had the money to spend big in the trenches. Pair those two factors together, and you inevitably get a perfect fit between Williams and his new home in New England.
Williams is coming fresh off a solid season in Philadelphia built on by an impressive run to the Eagles' eventual Super Bowl victory, totaling 24 combined tackles, 7 TFLs, and five sacks. He also had his dominating performance in that big game, posting two sacks with a forced fumble and recovery.
Now, the 26-year-old lands his big payday, and looks primed to contribute for New England in a big way right off the bat.
It remains to be seen if the major investment fully pans out for New England, but on the surface, the move has already gotten it's stamp of approval. Let's see if that trend can continue once the season finally rolls around in September.
