Patriots Defense Filled With Early-Round Draft Picks
For good reasons, New England Patriots fans are thrilled with the collective additions to the defensive side of the ball.
Throughout the free agency period, New England has accomplished big-time signings in defensive lineman Milton Williams from the Philadelphia Eagles, edge/outside linebacker Harold Landry from the Tennessee Titans, linebacker Robert Spillane from the Las Vegas Raiders and cornerback Carlton Davis from the Detroit Lions.
The Patriots also picked up a quality potential two-deep nose tackle in Khyiris Tonga, who played for the Arizona Cardinals last season. In concert with Christian Barmore, the interior of the New England defensive line will be particularly sturdy in 2025.
Looking at the New England Patriots projected defensive depth chart as of today, that group is made up collectively of former high-round NFL Draft picks.
Below is a look at where each projected starter was selected in past NFL Drafts.
- Weak-side end: Keion White - 2nd round (#46) 2023
- Nose tackle: Christian Barmore - 2nd round (#38) 2021
- Defensive tackle: Milton Williams - 3rd round (#73) 2021
- Weak-side linebacker: Harold Landry - 2nd round (#41) 2018
- Mike linebacker: Ja'Whuan Bentley - 5th round (#143) 2018
- Strong-side linebacker: Robert Spillane - Undrafted in 2018
- Cornerback: Carlton Davis - 2nd round (#63) 2018
- Cornerback: Christian Gonzalez - 1st round (#17) 2023
- Slot DB: Marcus Jones - 3rd round (#85) 2022
- Free safety: Jabrill Peppers - 1st round (#27) 2017
- Strong safety: Kyle Duggar - 2nd round (#37) 2021
Among 10 of the 11 projected starters listed above that were picked in previous draft, as opposed to finding a way onto an NFL roster as an undrafted free agent, the average draft placement is No. 57 overall, a second-round selection.
Below is a look at the above draft selections per round.
- 1st: 2
- 2nd: 5
- 3rd: 2
- 4th: -
- 5th: -
- 6th: -
- 7th: -
- Undrafted: 1
When it comes to the often-discussed imbalance between the post-free-agency-splurge Patriots roster, it's worth noting the average selection among projected New England starters on offense is No. 113 overall, a fourth-round pick.
Looking ahead to next month, the Patriots own the fourth overall draft pick along with a second-round pick (#38), a pair of third-round selections (#69, #77), a fourth-round pick (#106), a fifth-rounder (#144), and three choices in the seventh round (#217, #220, #238).
