Insider Suggests Blockbuster Trade Between Patriots, Jets
The New England Patriots are going to look to be very active during the upcoming NFL offseason. With quite a few needs throughout the roster, the front office has many different directions it could turn.
It seems to be almost a guarantee that the Patriots will target bringing in a top-tier wide receiver. A lot of names have been connected as potential targets for New England already.
While Tee Higgins, DK Metcalf, and Chris Godwin have been three of the most popular, there is another potential option.
Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald has suggested what would be a shocking blockbuster trade. He named New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson as a potential target for the Patriots.
"Wilson is still just 24 years old, and this isn’t the strongest draft class for top-end wide receivers. Pairing Wilson and Drake Maye could do wonders for both players’ careers," Kyed wrote.
"The Patriots would pick up Wilson’s fifth-year option in his scenario, locking him in through the 2026 season and likely sign him to a contract extension, as well. Acquiring Wilson would likely require the Patriots to send a future first-round pick or multiple Day 2 picks to the Jets."
Even though the possible asking price that Kyed suggested would be high, New England should pull the trigger. Being able to bring in a 24-year-old wide receiver with superstar potential would be a big win.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Jets, Wilson ended up playing in all 17 games. He caught 101 passes for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns. There is no question that he is ready to be a No. 1 wideout.
Hopefully, the Patriots are able to bring in a dynamic playmaker for Drake Maye. The young quarterback has already shown off huge potential, but he needs more talent around him.
A trade happening between New England and New York would be a bit of a surprise, but it's not impossible. Wilson would be a huge get for the Patriots and would immediately take the offenses potential to the next level.
