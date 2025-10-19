Drake Maye Breaks Tom Brady’s Patriots Record
In the immortal words of the late, great Prince Rogers Nelson, “All Hail … The new king in town.” New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye not only helped his team to their fourth straight victory — their longest such winning streak since 2021 — he also set a new franchise record previously held by Pats’ legend Tom Brady.
During the team’s 31-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, Maye set a Patriots’ organizational mark for the highest single-game completion percentage, with a minimum of 20 pass attempts. The 23-year-old connected on 21-of-23 passes (91.3 percent) for 222 yards and two touchdowns.
Despite the honor of not only holding a franchise record, but also unseating its greatest legend to obtain it, Maye accepted the news with a level head, as well as a resolve of making it a challenge moving forward.
“That’s pretty cool,” Maye told reporters postgame. “I still feel like I left some out there.”
Maye was near perfect in Nashville, completing 21-of-23 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. The Pats’ starter proved that he has arrived with another stellar performance in Week 7. Maye found success against the Titans’ defense by maximizing his yardage gains on early downs and using the intermediate areas of the field to move the ball. In fact, Maye had completed a career-high 16 straight passes at one point.
His scoring connections with both Kayshon Boutte and Austin Hooper prove that he is capable of elevating the performance of his pass catchers, while carrying the ball himself for 62-yards on eight carries. Most importantly, Maye demonstrates a greater understanding of the “when and how” to use his multiple gridiron talents with each passing week — a trait which was on full display against the Titans in Week 7, and not lost on head coach Mike Vrabel, who earned the victory in his first game against his former team.
“There’s a lot of demand there from Josh [McDaniels] and myself, and I think he’s responded to that,” Vrabel said. “He kept talking about that he wants to earn it, well I’ve told him that he’s earned it… Those guys respond to him.”
In addition to eclipsing Brady’s record, Maye became the first Patriots quarterback to throw at least 20 passes in a game and have a completion percentage over 90 percent, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Maye also tied Brady‘s mark from 2007 — a season in which he not only won league MVP, but also led the Patriots to an undefeated regular season — with four games of at least 200 passing yards, a 135.0 rating and two passing touchdowns.
