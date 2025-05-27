Drake Maye Gets Honest About Patriots' Offseason Moves
The New England Patriots have been one of the busiest teams in the NFL this offseason, spending significant money in free agency and making serious noise in the NFL Draft.
A big part of the Patriots' plans over the last couple of months have involved providing some support for quarterback Drake Maye, who is preparing to enter his sophomore campaign after an impressive rookie year.
Maye was asked about New England's offseason additions recently, and he seems to be very happy with what the Pats have been able to do.
"A lot of new faces, a lot of veterans, guys that have played at a high level," Maye said, via ESPN's Mike Reiss. "We found answers in a lot of different spots ... get guys that can come in here and help us win now. Add that in with some young talent we've had in the past couple drafts, I think hopefully we're headed in the right direction."
The Patriots actually spent a good chunk of time addressing their defense first, signing names such as Milton Williams, Harold Landry, Carlton Davis and Robert Spillane. But they then took time to focus on the offense, adding some offensive linemen while also bringing in veteran wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins.
New England proceeded to remain offense-focused throughout most of the draft, selecting tackle Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick and then nabbing weapons in back-to-back rounds with running back TreVeyon Henderson and receiver Kyle Williams.
Of course, much of the Pats' success in 2025 will hinge on the development of Maye, who, while solid last season, still has some very obvious things to work on going into Year 2.
At the very least, the Patriots are in a much better position now than they were last May.
