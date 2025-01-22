Drake Maye is Massive Winner of Patriots OC Hire
The New England Patriots have started off the offseason with a bang. Mike Vrabel was hired to be the new head coach and Josh McDaniels has now been brought in to be the team's offensive coordinator.
Building the right way around young franchise quarterback Drake Maye was a must. So far, they have made the right moves.
Hiring McDaniels brings in an elite offensive mind to work with Maye. He had a great run working under Bill Belichick with Tom Brady. The hope is that he can do the same for Maye.
Out of the McDaniels hiring, Maye is the clear-cut biggest winner.
In order to reach his full potential, Maye is going to need to lead a creative offense. Far too often, teams run simplistic offenses that are easy to figure out. That won't be the case with McDaniels.
While he has had a rough go of it as a head coach in his two tenures, he is an elite offensive coordinator. He is also known for developing quarterbacks, which will be key for Maye down the road.
Throughout his rookie season, Maye ended up completing 66.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also showed off his athleticism to the tune of 421 yards and two touchdowns.
At just 22 years old, there was concern about the Patriots throwing him to the wolves too quickly. However, he passed all of the tests with flying colors.
His arm looked great, he remained confident and poised through his mistakes, and he was a top-tier leader already. The things that can't be taught are thing that Maye is great at. That alone opens up the door for a very special future.
McDaniels is the guy who can continue developing the arm and physical skills. His ability to challenge a quarterback mentally will also come up big for Maye and New England's future. This is the exact move that Vrabel needed to make to build the best coaching staff around his young quarterback.
Now, there is excitement surrounding the Patriots. Fans have a reason to believe and hope in the future.
Maye has a very good chance to have an even bigger sophomore season. He will be playing in a much better run offense, have another year of development under him, and shoud have a better roster around him as well assuming the front office gets done what it is going to try to do.
All of that being said, Maye has been a huge winner from both the Vrabel and McDaniels hires. Robert Kraft is building back the right way and New England has a bright future to look forward to.
