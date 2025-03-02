Drake Maye's Thoughts on Patriots Coaching Changes Revealed
The New England Patriots saw some significant coaching turnover to start the 2025 offseason.
Just hours after the Patriots' regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills, the team released a statement announcing their firing of Jerod Mayo, ending his tenure as head coach after one season. Shortly in the weeks after, New England brought in Mike Vrabel to lead the new regime, with a flurry of coaching additions and subtractions to follow.
It was a substantial change in the building and in the locker room, but especially so for first-year quarterback Drake Maye, who got a taste of the NFL business early on in his career to see not only his head coach, but many surrounding assistants change after just one season on the job –– such as offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney.
According to sources from MassLive, Maye reportedly had strong feelings surrounding his coaches and is sad to see them go, but remains excited for the future ahead.
"Drake Maye was very fond of his rookie coaches — Alex Van Pelt, T.C. McCartney and Jerod Mayo — but understands their departure is part of life in the NFL, according to a source who’d spoken to the quarterback," MassLive said. "Privately, he’s now excited to work with Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels. It’s early in the process, but Maye has been encouraged by “really good” conversations with his new coaches."
It's a new era for the Patriots offense in 2025. New England will undergo their fifth offensive coordinator change in five seasons, going back to Josh McDaniels for his third stint with the franchise, and quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant will now lead Maye, Joe Milton, and whoever else may end up in New England's signal caller room.
The hope is for big improvements on that side of the ball after a disappointing campaign in 2024. New England ranked 30th in scoring offense and 31st in yards gained, and while the unit had a shining star in Drake Maye rising through the chaos, the group still left more to be desired.
Through the sweeping changes across the staff and the likely overhaul set to place on the roster in free agency and the coming draft, the stage is set for a second-year leap from Maye and the Patriots offense. It's early, but things seem to be off to a good start.
