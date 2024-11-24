Patriots Get Massive Boost for Dolphins Game
The New England Patriots are set to take on the Miami Dolphins this afternoon.
Coming into this game with a 3-8 record, the Patriots are not expected to defeat their AFC East division rivals. However, they have been very competitive over the last few weeks.
As for the Dolphins, they are just 4-6, but have gotten much healthier. They are in need of putting together a few wins to get back on track as potential playoff contenders.
New England has officially released their inactive list for today's game against Miami.
On the list, wide receiver K.J. Osborn, quarterback Joe Milton III, offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson, defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy, and linebacker Titus Leo are all listed as out.
They also avoided a massive blow for their defense. Christian Gonzalez had questions surrounding his playing status this week, but he'll be good to give it a go today.
Thankfully, they are only missing one key player. Wise is a big part of the defense and will be missed in today's game against the Dolphins.
Miami, on the other hand, will be without seven players today. They have named running back Jeff Wilson Jr., cornerback Ethan Bonner, cornerback Kendall Fuller, linebacker Mohamed Kamara, offensive lineman Andrew Meyer, tight end Jack Stoll, and wide receiver Dee Eskridge as out for today's game.
It will be interesting to see how today's game goes for the Patriots.
While a win would be nice, a loss is not the worst thing in the world. They are currently projected to land the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft if the season ended today. If they continue losing, they could get higher in the draft order.
Even though losing is never fun, New England is focused more on the big picture. From a long-term perspective, a higher draft pick would be a good thing.
All of that being said, today's game is set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. EST.
