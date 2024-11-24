Patriots Insider Reveals Team's Top Draft Target
The New England Patriots are going to be a very intriguing team to keep an eye on heading into the NFL offseason. With a young franchise quarterback in place and quite a few key pieces on the roster, the Patriots will likely have a high draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a lot of money to spend.
Despite being in the early stages of a rebuild, New England will have the ability to speed the process up with a strong offseason.
If the season were to end today, the Patriots would have the No. 5 overall pick. They're expected to stick around close to that throughout the rest of the 2024 season.
Assuming they do have that high of a pick or very close to it, they will have a chance to bring in a high impact player.
Mike Reiss, a New England insider for ESPN, has revealed a name that seems to be very high on the Patriots' wish list for the 2025 draft.
"With six games left in the regular season, the Patriots are projected to have the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL draft," Reiss wrote. "ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller's most recent mock draft had two quarterbacks off the board within the first four picks, which would be ideal for New England considering it already has that position well accounted for with Maye. It's early, but envisioning Maye throwing to someone like University of Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan is intriguing."
McMillan is a name that has been projected to be a top-five pick for the most of the year. He has the talent to be a legitimate go-to option and that is exactly what New England needs to find.
Throughout the course of the 2024 college football season with the Arizona Wildcats, McMillan has racked up 78 receptions for 1,251 yards and seven touchdowns.
Bleacher Report has released a couple of intriguing NFL comparisons for McMillan. They view him as a similar player to either Tee Higgins or Drake London. If he can live up to those comparisons, he would be a perfect fit alongside Drake Maye.
All of that being said, there is a long time between now and the 2025 NFL Draft. However, it's becoming clear that if the Patriots end up having a pick around No. 5 or No. 6 overall, McMillan will be a very serious target to keep an eye on.
